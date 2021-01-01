Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 January

Artsakh's President starts New Year visiting frontline

YEREVAN, JANUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited the frontline on January 1 and got acquainted with fortification works.

The President talked with the defenders of the Fatherland, inquired about the problems and noted that irrespective of the consequences of the war the strengthening and modernization of the arsenal of the Defense Army remains one of the priorities of the Government. ''We must have a qualitatively new army, taking into account the lessons of the war, the experience of leading countries and modern types of armaments’', President Harutyunyan said.





