Russian Ambassador congratulates Armenians and Russians on New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin issued a congratulatory message on New Year.

''The coronavirus pandemic, the dramatic developments over the escalation of Nagorno Karabakh conflict left a trace on all aspects of our lives.

In the face of the severe challenges, the fraternal and allied relations between our countries, that are greatly demanded and have no alternative, were demonstrated with special clarity, as well as the traditional features of those relations - common strategic interests, support, willingness to help and mutual trust.

Entering the New Year with this baggage, we have every reason to look to the future with optimism, despite the problems and difficulties we face.

We always expect good news and events from the New Year. I want to believe that it will not deceive us. I wish all of us, our families peace, health and welfare. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas’’, reads the congratulatory message of the Russian Ambassador.