French Ambassador to Armenia congratulates Armenian and French peoples on New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte extended congratulations to the Armenian and French peoples on the occasion of the upcoming holidays. ARMENPRESS reports the Ambassador wrote on his Facebook page that 2020 year was full of challenges for Armenia.

''Dear Armenian friends, dear compatriots living in Armenia, at the end of 2020 year, that was so full of challenges for Armenia, my mind is first of all with the families where one of the chairs around the table will remain vacant. Now it's not time for celebrations, but I would like to share the hope that this country continues to give me'', the Ambassador wrote.

Jonathan Lacôte wished Armenia peace and security, without fears of again seeing young men heading to the frontline.

''I wish Armenia, the history of which can be measured by thousands of years, confidence in its future. I wish Armenia never to doubt its beauty, its power and its talent. I wish Armenians to refrain from disagreements and savage winds. I wish Armenians to look in the same direction together’', Lacôte wrote.

The French Ambassador to Armenia wished his country to always stand with Armenia.

''I wish France to remember the contribution of Armenians to France. I wish the French people to come to Armenia or sometimes direct their look here. I wish France to always love Armenia, like Armenia still loves us. I wish everybody that 2021 year should be a year of peace, happiness and prosperity'', the Ambassador of France to Armenia wrote.