PM Pashinyan continues consultations with political forces

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues consultations with the representatives of different political forces. Pashinyan met with the representative of ''For the sake of the Republic'' Party, MP Arman Babajanyan and members of the social-democratic ''Citizen's Decision'' Party Suren Sahakyan and Gor Hakobyan on December 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the issue of holding snap elections in 2021 was discussed. The PM listened to the opinions and positions of the representatives of the parties.





