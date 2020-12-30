Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Georgian President and PM congratulate Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas.

Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia also congratulated President Sarkissian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.





