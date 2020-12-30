Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss regional issues

Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss regional issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a telephone conversation on December 30 with Georgian FM David Zalkaliani, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Minister Ayvazian congratulated his counterpart on being re-elected.

The Foreign Ministers referred to issues of bilateral and regional agenda. The sides emphasized the readiness to make efforts for strengthening the relations that are based on centuries-old friendly traditions.

The Armenian and Georgian FMs exchanged views on regional peace and security.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration