Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss regional issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a telephone conversation on December 30 with Georgian FM David Zalkaliani, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Minister Ayvazian congratulated his counterpart on being re-elected.

The Foreign Ministers referred to issues of bilateral and regional agenda. The sides emphasized the readiness to make efforts for strengthening the relations that are based on centuries-old friendly traditions.

The Armenian and Georgian FMs exchanged views on regional peace and security.