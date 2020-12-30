‘There are opportunities ahead for a successful future’ – US Ambassador’s address to Armenian people

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful future, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said in her address directed to the Armenian people.

“Dear Armenian Friends and Colleagues,

Between the pandemic and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, this has been a year of challenges, difficulties, and great sorrow. At this holiday season, there will be empty places at many family tables, and we hope that these families will find a special peace and comfort. As we look ahead to 2021, we will also hope for better days. Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful future.

Wishing all a peaceful and healthy New Year!”, the Ambassador said in her address.