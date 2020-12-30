Russian PM congratulates Armenian President on New Year and Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The Russian-Armenian relations, which are based on the principles of friendship and strategic partnership, have consistently developed in 2020. Active works have been carried out aimed at increasing the mutual cooperation in commercial, investment, energy, transportation and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

I am sure that our joint efforts in 2021 will contribute to strengthening the bilateral cooperation in various areas, to the launch of major joint projects, as well as to deepening the integration partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union. We plan to actively cooperate on post-crisis restoration issues of Nagorno Karabakh”, the Russian PM said in his letter.

The Russian PM wished a good health, happiness and welfare to President Sarkissian, and to the good people of Armenia – peace and prosperity.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan