French-Armenian soldier among three KIAs in Mali

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A French-Armenian soldier identified as 23-year-old Dorian Issakhanian from the 1er Régiment de Chasseurs of the French Army is among the three French troops who were killed in action in Mali during the ongoing Operation Barkhane. They died after their armoured vehicle hit an IED in the Hombori area of Mali’s central Mopti province.

The Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian offered condolences to the families of the three soldiers – Dorian Issakhanian, Tanerii Mauri and Quentin Pauchet.

“My tribute and condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers Dorian Issakhanian, Tanerii Mauri and Quentin Pauchet,” Tolmajian tweeted.

Monday’s deaths brought to 47 the number of French soldiers killed in Mali since France first intervened militarily in January 2013 in the anti-insurgent operation.

