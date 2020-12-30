Sputnik V: No unexpected reactions among vaccinated persons in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. All persons in Armenia who received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are feeling well and did not experience any unexpected reactions to the vaccine, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare announced.

The Sputnik V samples were donated to Armenia by the Russian government in late November.

The first to get the shot were the executives of the Armenian healthcare ministry, with Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan being the very first in order to “raise trust among the population and avoid potential manipulations” since the vaccine wasn’t yet registered at that time, despite having passed all safety requirements during clinical trials.

“It is noteworthy that no unexpected post-vaccination occurrence was recorded among those who were vaccinated, and everyone is feeling well.”

The Armenian Ministry of Healthcare expressed deep gratitude to the Russian Federation for the mutually beneficial cooperation in combating infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and said it is expecting that the process will be continuous for the benefit of ensuring public health in the two countries.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan