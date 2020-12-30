Ukrainian Union of Writers blacklists Armenian, Russian, Belarusian authors

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s Union of Writers announced it is refusing to publish books of authors from countries who as they described have “acted against the Ukrainian territorial integrity” in the UN and other international organizations.

Armenia, Russia and Belarus are also blacklisted by the writers’ union, according to RIA Novosti.

According to the announcement, the Union of Writers of Ukraine is willing to make an “exception” for the books of late classic authors from these countries, or contemporary writers who will publicly “support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and condemn Russia’s aggression”.

Apart from Armenia, Russia and Belarus, the following countries were also blacklisted: Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Iran, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, China, North Korea, Cuba, Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Serbia, Syria and Sudan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan