Converse Bank branch service schedule during holidays

The following branches of Converse Bank will continue operating during the New Year and Christmas holidays. On January 4, from 11:00 to 15:00 p.m. will be available the Customer Service Office of the Bank at the address 26/1 Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan and the branches “Central”, Araratyan”, “Kilikia”, “Nor Nork”, “Sayat Nova”, “Vanadzor”,“Kumayri”, “Artashat”, “Abovyan”, “Kapan”,“Echmiadzin”,“Dilijan”, “Hrazdan”, “Ashtarak”, “Armavir”, “Gyumri”, “Ijevan”, “Sevan”.

The Bank's “Zvartnots Airport” branch will be open 24-hour during the holidays.

 

 





