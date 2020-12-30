Lavrov comments on post-armistice Azeri attack on two villages in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has commented on the post-armistice incident which happened in Nagorno Karabakh, when on December 13 the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire and attacked two villages – Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd, in the Republic of Artsakh.

In an interview to TASS, Lavrov said the incident had taken place in a location where at that time Russian peacekeepers were not deployed.

“There haven’t been any provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers so far,” Lavrov said.

“The only noticeable violation in the line of contact on December 13 took place in a location where there are no Russian peacekeepers. The steps initiated by the command of our peacekeeping contingent in contacts with our Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues allowed us to avoid an escalation of the incident. We will further continue making all efforts to not allow ceasefire violations.”

Lavrov added that the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone has a tendency of resolution.

