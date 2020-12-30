Russia’s Lavrov expresses readiness to organize meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan over NK conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed readiness to organize a meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan for discussing the unresolved political issues in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“As for the political issues which are still not resolved, I can reaffirm our readiness both at the national level and within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to assist in organizing such meetings when the sides are ready to that”, Lavrov told TASS.

The Russian FM noted that currently the agenda is focused on not allowing any ceasefire violation, as well as clearing the territory from explosive objects, exchanging the prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead, ensuring the security of the return of refugees and internally displaced people, solving humanitarian problems, preserving the historical monuments regardless of their religious affiliation, unblocking transportation and economic ties.

“There is something positive in all these directions, but problems are emerging which are inevitable given the situation’s being as extraordinary”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan