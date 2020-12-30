Russia reports 26,513 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 26,513 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally hit 3,131,550, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In the past two days, the growth rate did not exceed 0.9%.

Moscow confirmed 5,105 new coronavirus cases. Some 3,764 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,608 in the Moscow Region, 503 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 406 in the Sverldovsk Region and 395 in the Pskov Region.

Currently, 549,706 people are ill in Russia.

As many as 29,235 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in Russia in the past day. New recoveries exceeded daily cases for the first time since December 9.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries has reached 2,525,418. According to the crisis center, 80.6% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 599 in the past 24 hours, compared to 562 on the previous day, taking the total to 56,426.