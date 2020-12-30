Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Sports commentator Karen Giloyan appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Sports commentator Karen Giloyan has been appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Karen Giloyan has long served as head of the sports department at the Public TV.

