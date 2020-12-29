Armenian Defense Minister visits Russian mlitary base in Gyumri

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Russian military base in Gyumri on December 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MoD Armenia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan got aquainted with the infrastructures of the base, armaments and military equipment.

The Armenian Defense Minister emphasized the role of the Russian military base in Armenia from the perspective of ensuring regional security, spoke about the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and deepening of allied relations.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan also visited the Orthodox Church of St. Alexandra, located in the territory of the military base, as well as the Museum of Military History, made a note in the guest book of the museum.