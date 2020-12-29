Russian PM confident Armenia-Russia partnership will continue to strengthen in 2021

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime MInister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. ARMENPRESS reports the message runs as follows,

''Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

I sincerely congratulate you on New Year and Christmas holidays.

During the passing year the Armenian Russian relations, which are based on the principles of friendship, partnership and alliance, dynamically developed. Progress has been made over major joint projects. Integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union has been strengthened.

I am convinced that the multidimensional cooperation between Armenia and Russia will continue to strengthen in 2021. I consider it important to ensure effective cooperation in the post-conflict reconstruction of Nagorno Karabakh.

Honorable Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you good health and welfare, and peace and prosperity to all the citizens of fraternal Armenia''.