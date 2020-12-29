Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Marukyan presents to Pashinyan the position of his party

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Head of ''Bright Armenia'' Party Edmon Marukyan presented the position of his party to the PM during their meeting at the National Assembly, Marukyan told the reporters after the meeting.

''We suggested that the PM should resign, the parliament should elect a new Prime Minister, an interim Government should be established from the forces that have a consensus over that candidate and individuals that have made achievements in their spheres should be included in the Government'', ARMENPRESS reports Marukyan as saying.

According to him, the domestic political situation should be stabilized and snap elections should be prepared.





