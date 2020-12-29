Tsarukyan presents details of his meeting with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan told the reporters that during his meeting with PM Pashinyan he told him what he had said in his public speeches, ARMENPRESS reports Tsarukyan said at the National Assembly.

‘’My position has not changed. He wanted to meet, I did not reject and we met. I told him what I have said publicly. I told that his resignation is the only way to overcome this situation’’, Tsarukyan said, adding that the remaining questions should be addressed to PM Pashinyan.