Putin congratulates Pashinyan on upcoming holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

‘’Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas.

The passing year was not an easy one and I want to hope that the challenges it brought will remain in the past. It’s important that we became fully convinced in the significance of the friendly and allied relations between our countries.

I am confident that the further development of the multidimensional Armenian-Russian relations is in line with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples, and is meant for ensuring peace, security and stability in the Transcaucasian region.

I wish you and your relatives, friends good health and welfare, and happiness and prosperity to all your compatriots’’.