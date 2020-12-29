We are going to discuss conditions for his resignation – Tsarukyan about expected meeting with PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan told the reporters that he will discuss the conditions for PM Pashinyan’s resignation during the meeting with the latter, ARMENPRESS reports Tsarukyan said at the parliament before the meeting with Pashinyan.

‘’We are going to discuss the conditions for his resignation. Our agenda has not changed’’, Tsarukyan tld the reporters.

Earlier, head of ‘’My step’’ bloc’s parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts had told that she possesses information that a meeting may take place between PM Nikol Pashinyan and the heads of the 3 parliamentary factions.