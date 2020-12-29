Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-12-20

YEREVAN, 29 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.95 drams to 522.30 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.11 drams to 639.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.10 drams to 704.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 57.27 drams to 31485.62 drams. Silver price down by 0.78 drams to 432.91 drams. Platinum price down by 30.82 drams to 16943.46 drams.