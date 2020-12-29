Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France’s Fine Arts Academy said in a statement on Twitter, Reuters reports.

Cardin was also known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves.

 





