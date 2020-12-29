Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Turkey agree that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration of foreign mercenaries to the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Our joint opinion is that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration of foreign mercenaries to that region. We have completely the same position here with our Turkish partners”, the Russian FM said.

