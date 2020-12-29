Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM

Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Turkey agree that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration of foreign mercenaries to the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Our joint opinion is that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration of foreign mercenaries to that region. We have completely the same position here with our Turkish partners”, the Russian FM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration