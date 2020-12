Armenian FM holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazayev who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The minister thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Kazakh relations, wishing success to his further activities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan