Armenian National Security Service chief visits Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan is visiting Moscow, Russia.

“We confirm the news, he is in Moscow. We can’t provide further details,” a spokesperson for the Armenian National Security Service told ARMENPRESS.

Abazyan had visited Moscow again earlier in December.

