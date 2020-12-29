Meeting may take place between PM and 3 factions represented in Parliament – MP Makunts

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts says she has some information according to which a meeting may take place between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the heads of the three factions represented in the Parliament.

Commenting on reports according to which a meeting between Pashinyan and leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan is expected, Makunts told reporters: “Frankly, I'm not aware of the final concrete information. As head of the My Step faction, I have received preliminary information that such meeting may take place”.

According to her, if that meeting takes place, the talk will be around the agenda of snap parliamentary elections.

Asked whether there will be a meeting also with the head of the Bright Armenia faction, she stated that according to her information a meeting may take place with the heads of all the three parliamentary factions. “As of now I do not have information about any concrete date”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan