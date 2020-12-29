Russia, US uncover criminal network smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia, Europe

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under the Justice Department have conducted a special operation to uncover a criminal network that was engaged in trafficking cocaine from South America to Russia and Europe. The FSB said 330 kilograms of cocaine possibly worth 1 billion rubles ($13.56 million) if sold had been seized, reports TASS.

“The Federal Security Service jointly with the Drug Enforcement Administration under the US Department of Justice conducted a multi-stage international special operation to stop illegal activities of a transnational criminal group specializing on trafficking cocaine from South America to Russia and other European states”, the FSB reported.

According to the special service, at least 330 kg were confiscated, criminal cases were launched against the criminal network members, they were placed in custody.

“The drug traffickers could have made 1 billion rubles by selling the seized drug”, the FSB clarified.