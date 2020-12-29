COVID-19: Armenia reports 348 new cases, 1267 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 348 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 158,296, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1267 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 140,942.

2483 tests were conducted in the past one day.

22 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2797.

The number of active cases is 13,881.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 676 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan