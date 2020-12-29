‘Working together in unity and solidarity, we will make 2021 a year of healing’ – UN chief’s address

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has addressed a message ahead of the New Year, stating that “2020 has been a year of trials, tragedies and tears”, but added that if humanity works together in unity and solidarity, they will make 2021 a year of healing.

“If we work together in unity and solidarity, these rays of hope can reach around the world. That’s the lesson of the most difficult year. Both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are crises that can only be addressed by everyone together as part of a transition to an inclusive and sustainable future. The central ambition of the United Nations for 2021 is to build a global coalition for carbon neutrality – net zero emissions – by 2050.

Together, let’s make peace among ourselves and with nature, tackle the climate crisis, stop the spread of COVID-19 and make 2021 a year of healing. Healing from the impact of a deadly virus. Healing broken economies and societies. Healing divisions. And starting to heal the planet. That must be our New Year’s Resolution for 2021”, the UN chief said, wishing everyone a happy and peaceful New Year.