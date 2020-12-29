LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 December:

The price of aluminum stood at $2025.50, copper price stood at $7811.50, lead price stood at $1976.00, nickel price stood at $17013.00, tin price stood at $20100.00, zinc price stood at $2845.00, molybdenum price stood at $20944.00, cobalt price stood at $32190.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.