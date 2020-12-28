Armenian PM appoints new deputy foreign minister
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Ghalachyan has been appointed deputy foreign minister of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 28.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:20 4 Armenian captives repatriated from Azerbaijan
- 16:58 Armenian PM appoints new deputy foreign minister
- 16:22 Artsakh search and rescue teams barred from entering Hadrut
- 16:05 Lawmaker proposes to eliminate tax payments for goods donated to Armenia
- 16:03 Chairman of Investigative Committee introduces his new deputy to staff
- 15:54 Armenian Ambassador, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary discuss regional affairs
- 15:06 Artsakh President appoints new minister of economy and agriculture
- 13:07 Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut
- 12:54 Armenia and Iran discuss bilateral cooperation
- 12:40 Road condition
- 11:25 Russian peacekeepers continue demining operations in Artsakh
- 11:19 Everyone’s voice must be heard – Pashinyan on potential early election
- 11:12 COVID-19: Armenia reports 114 new cases, 562 recoveries in one day
- 11:01 Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE
- 10:49 Protesters rally outside parliament
- 10:02 Trump signs 2021 budget, avoids government shutdown
- 09:15 Azerbaijani reports on renewed clashes could be “information provocation”, says Armenian military
- 12.26-15:57 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss NK issue in the context of implementation of trilateral declaration
- 12.26-12:11 Russian FSB prevents terror act in Makhachkala
- 12.26-11:17 586 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia
- 12.26-11:03 540 citizens return to Artsakh in one day
- 12.26-10:56 European Stocks remain unchanged - 25-12-20
- 12.26-10:55 US stocks remain unchanged - 25-12-20
- 12.26-10:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-12-20
- 12.26-10:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-12-20
14:31, 12.25.2020
Viewed 3899 times Azerbaijan takes complete control over Kapan-Agarak road in Syunik Province - Mayor
15:09, 12.21.2020
Viewed 1860 times Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh
11:58, 12.23.2020
Viewed 1829 times WATCH: Pallas's cat makes appearance in Armenia first time in 100 years
10:57, 12.22.2020
Viewed 1726 times Pashinyan comments on ongoing domestic political situation in Armenia
21:41, 12.21.2020
Viewed 1726 times Azerbaijan delays visit of UNESCO mission to Artsakh for evaluating cultural heritage