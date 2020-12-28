Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Armenian PM appoints new deputy foreign minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Ghalachyan has been appointed deputy foreign minister of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 28.

