Lawmaker proposes to eliminate tax payments for goods donated to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is debating at first hearing the bill on making amendments and change to the Law on State Fee.

MP from the ruling My Step faction Sisak Gabrielyan has submitted the bill, proposing to eliminate all tax payments existing for the goods donated to Armenia.

“When a citizen is donating any charity good to Armenia, he/she is exempt from customs duties and other tax payments, except from one payment, which we are trying to eliminate with this bill. The talk is about the state fee”, he said.

The lawmaker said the change in the law will enable for the assistance to reach and be distributed to those in need.

