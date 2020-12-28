Chairman of Investigative Committee introduces his new deputy to staff

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan convened a consultation today with the participation of the leadership staff and structural sub-divisions of the Committee.

During the meeting Hayk Grigoryan introduced his new deputy Argishti Kyaramyan to the staff. Mr. Grigoryan congratulated Mr. Kyaramyan on appointment, wishing a productive activity and success in joint work.

“I am sure that Argishti Kyaramyan will be very useful with his experience and knowledge for solving the issues facing the Investigative Committee”, he said.

In turn Argishti Kyaramyan said: “Returning to the Investigative Committee is a great honor for me, especially at this very crucial period for the state”, he said.

