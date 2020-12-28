Armenia and Iran discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone conversation on December 28 to discuss “issues of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.

Aivazian and Zarif also talked about regional security and stability.

“In this context the prospects of cooperation in the direction of addressing the new regional challenges were outlined. Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the Iranian side’s condolences over the victims of the Artsakh war and extended condolences to the Armenian people. The interlocutors underscored the importance of further boosting mutual contacts and dialogue in various levels based on the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples. Mutual readiness for deepening close partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats was reaffirmed,” the foreign ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan