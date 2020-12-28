COVID-19: Armenia reports 114 new cases, 562 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 157,948, the ministry of healthcare said today.

562 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 139,675.

1413 tests were conducted in the past one day.

7 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2775.

The number of active cases is 14,824.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 674 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan