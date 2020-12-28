Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia has convened an extraordinary sitting.

15 issues are on the agenda.

Lawmakers will debate and vote for a number of bills and legislative packages at first and second hearings.

The MPs will also debate suspending the powers of MP Naira Zohrabyan from the position of chair of the standing committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs.

