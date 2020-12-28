Protesters rally outside parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators are rallying outside the parliament building in Yerevan, protesting against the ruling bloc. “As lawmakers of the majority, with your inaction you have destroyed the National Assembly as a counterbalance to the executive branch, as a primary mandate institution. And you will answer for this,” one of the protesters announced.

Another protester said they demand the lawmakers to start a process of declaring no confidence to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary session of parliament is expected to debate the ruling bloc’s motion on sacking MP Naira Zohrabyan (BHK) from her position as Chair of the Human Rights Committee of Parliament.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan