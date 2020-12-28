Azerbaijani reports on renewed clashes could be “information provocation”, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Several Azerbaijani news outlets are reporting about alleged resumption of battles between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near the village of Togh of the Hadrut region. The reports mention victims and wounded.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia commented on the reports, noting:

“We remind that the village of Togh is under the complete control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Artsakh Defense Army is strictly adhering to the ceasefire, no unit has taken part in any action in the given section, moreover, no emergency incident relating to the Artsakh Defense Army units was recorded.

Nevertheless, the Armenian side is attempting to find out additional information, not ruling out the possibility that we are dealing with an Azerbaijani information provocation.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan