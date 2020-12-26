Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss NK issue in the context of implementation of trilateral declaration

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss NK issue in the context of implementation of trilateral declaration

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Foreign minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian MFA.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international agenda. A special attention was paid to the discussion of Nagorno Karabakh issue in the context of the implmentation of the provisions of the declaration signed on November 9 by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration