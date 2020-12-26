Armenian, Russian FMs discuss NK issue in the context of implementation of trilateral declaration

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Foreign minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian MFA.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international agenda. A special attention was paid to the discussion of Nagorno Karabakh issue in the context of the implmentation of the provisions of the declaration signed on November 9 by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.