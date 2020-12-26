Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Russian FSB prevents terror act in Makhachkala

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Security, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, prevented a terror actin Makhachkala, ARMENPRESS was informed from Ria Novosti.

'’The members of the group planed to use an explosive near one of the administrative buildings of the police and carry out an armed attack against the personnel of the Ministry of Interior of Dagestan'', the FSB informed.

It's mentioned that on December 25 the low enforcement bodies arrested 4 members of the ''Islamic State'' terrorist organization. Weapons were found in their settlement.





