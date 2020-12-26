Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

European Stocks remain unchanged - 25-12-20

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 25 December:

The value of German DAX stood at 13587.23 points, French CAC 40 stood at 5522.01 points, British FTSE stood at 6502.11 points, and Russian RTSI stood at 1378.36 points.





