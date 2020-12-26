LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 December:

The price of aluminum is up by 0.85% to $2025.50, copper price is up by 0.35% to $7811.50, lead price is up by 0.18% to $1976.00, nickel price is up by 1.59% to $17013.00, tin price is up by 0.37% to $20100.00, zinc price is up by 1.48% to $2845.00, molybdenum price stood at $20944.00, cobalt price stood at $32190.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.