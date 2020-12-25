Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation arrested

15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation arrested

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation have been arrested, a press service official of the Police told ARMENPRESS.

‘’15 citizens have been arrested by 19:30’’, the official said.

Earlier today, a group of citizens had blocked some roads in Yerevan as part of the civil disobedience declared by the opposition, demanding PM Pashinyan to step down.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration