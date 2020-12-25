15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation arrested
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation have been arrested, a press service official of the Police told ARMENPRESS.
‘’15 citizens have been arrested by 19:30’’, the official said.
Earlier today, a group of citizens had blocked some roads in Yerevan as part of the civil disobedience declared by the opposition, demanding PM Pashinyan to step down.
