15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation arrested

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 15 protesters demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation have been arrested, a press service official of the Police told ARMENPRESS.

‘’15 citizens have been arrested by 19:30’’, the official said.

Earlier today, a group of citizens had blocked some roads in Yerevan as part of the civil disobedience declared by the opposition, demanding PM Pashinyan to step down.