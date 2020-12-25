Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary session on December 28

Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary session on December 28

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on December 28. ARMENPRESS reports the issue of approving this decision is included in the agenda of the sitting of the National Assembly Council.

The meeting will take place at 11:00. The meeting agenda has not yet been made public.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration