Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary session on December 28
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on December 28. ARMENPRESS reports the issue of approving this decision is included in the agenda of the sitting of the National Assembly Council.
The meeting will take place at 11:00. The meeting agenda has not yet been made public.
