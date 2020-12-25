Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-12-20

YEREVAN, 25 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 522.57 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 637.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 710.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 5.42 drams to 31501.9 drams. Silver price up by 7.89 drams to 433.13 drams. Platinum price up by 2.92 drams to 16952.22 drams.