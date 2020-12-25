Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on re-appointment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on re-appointment, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your re-appointment as Prime Minister of Georgia. I wish you new achievements in all your initiatives for the benefit of the brotherly Georgia.

A productive and mutually beneficial cooperation has been established between our governments and us personally in the past one and a half year, based on the centuries-old historic ties between our peoples and cultural and civilizational commonalities.

I am sure that the relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue developing in all directions of mutual interest with our joint efforts for the benefit of the two countries and the peoples”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

