Armenia Constitutional Court President, UN Resident Coordinator discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan received on December 24 UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp, the Court reports.

Arman Dilanyan highlighted the comprehensive support of the United Nations in modernizing Armenia’s public administration system, as well as to the ongoing reforms in judiciary and anti-corruption sector.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia thanked for the meeting and introduced the programs being implemented by various UN agencies in Armenia, expressing hope that the cooperation between the UN Yerevan Office and the Constitutional Court will strengthen.

