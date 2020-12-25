President Sarkissian, Primate of Shirak Diocese express concern over current challenges

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit today to Gyumri, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian met with Primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Mikayel Ajapahyan. They discussed the current crisis situation in the country, stressing that joint efforts are needed for overcoming this situation.

They expressed their concerns over the current challenges facing Armenia, especially highlighting the security and defense of the state borders and bordering communities, the return of prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

President Sarkissian also visited the Holy Savior Church in Gyumri.

He met with Governor of Shirak province Tigran Petrosyan and Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan.

